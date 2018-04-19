Appeal Court Okays Freezing Of Fayose’s Account

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti has directed the freezing of the account of the Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti division.

The governor had upon the judgement of the court made a cash withdrawal from his Zenith Bank Account and also transferred money to his lawyer.

The lead judge to the three-man appeal court panel, Honourable Justice J.S Ikeyegha directed the freezing of the account of Mr Fayose forthwith.

But the state government says he will be appealing the judgement at the supreme court.

In a reaction through his media aide Lere Olayinka, he expressed reservations for the judgement while criticising the EFCC for retaining its embargo on the account immediately the commission entered its appeal.