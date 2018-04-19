Russia, Iraq, Others Hold ‘Anti-Terrorism’ Summit

Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia held a meeting in Baghdad on Thursday of military and security officials to coordinate “anti-terrorism” efforts, the Iranian defence ministry said.

“Cooperation in intelligence between the four countries for common aims and anti-terrorism missions has been successful in restoring stability and security, and it should form the basis for future cooperation,” Defence Minister General Amir Hatami said in a statement from the Iraqi capital.

The “coalition” had played an “important role in the defeat” of the Islamic State group in both Iraq and Syria, he said.

The meeting came the same day as Iraq said its air force carried out a raid on IS positions in Syria.

Tehran supports the Iraqi government and the Russian-backed regime in Syria in fighting rebel groups and jihadists by sending “military advisers” and “volunteers” from Iran and Afghanistan.

