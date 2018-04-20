PDP To Establish 'Shadow Cabinet' Ahead Of 2019

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to establish ‘a shadow cabinet’ ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, this was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting held on Thursday at the PDP National Secretariat in the nation’s capital.

The NEC directed the National Working Committee of the party to commence action towards the setting up of the cabinet to pilot PDP’s roadmap towards national economic recovery and good governance.

It stressed that move was necessary as part of preparations ahead of the general elections, and in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

The PDP noted that its doors remain wide open to all Nigerians, groups and like-minded political parties to foster a strong rallying point.

It said this would enhance the determined quest by Nigerians to rescue the nation from the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and enthrone good governance in the country.

The meeting further resolved that the PDP leads a strong conversation and discussion towards a formal coalition of democratic forces to guarantee Nigerians the much-desired all-inclusive platform ahead of the general elections.

It also agreed that the party deploys the instrument of its democratic structures at all levels across the country, to legitimately and urgently rally all Nigerians to vote out the ruling party and return Nigeria to the path of national cohesion, stability and prosperity for the good of all.

The NEC noted the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the home of democracy, the United States of America.

It, however, faulted the President’s planned visit and accused the present administration of “annihilating, harassing and strangulating” opposition voices, even within the ruling APC.