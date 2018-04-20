BREAKING: Sergio Aguero’s Season Over, Says Guardiola

Argentine international Sergio Aguero’s club season is over following a minor knee operation, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Argentine international Sergio Aguero’s club season is over following a minor knee operation, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Guardiola, whose side secured the Premier League title last Sunday, said he would be sidelined for four to five weeks at his press conference.

Aguero is City’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions. The injury, suffered in training on March 10, does not appear to rule him out of Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

Asked if the striker’s season was over, Guardiola said: “Here, yeah. He will be out for four or five weeks. He is in Barcelona right now. We are going to fight to get him to the World Cup.”

The World Cup, in Russia, starts in mid-June.