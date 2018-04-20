Court Remands Two Varsity Students For Alleged Murder

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Capital State of Osun, has ordered the remand of two students of Adeleke University, Ede for alleged murder.

The students who are both in 400 level were remanded for allegedly killing Adeyemi Yusuf, a 200 level Computer Information System student in the institution.

The two accused, Akanbi Khalyd (23) and his accomplice Vera – Cruz Babashola (22) were arraigned on Friday before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara on two count charges bearing on conspiracy, the felony to wit murder.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oladoye Joshua, told the court that the duo committed the offence on March 27, 2018, at about 12.30 a.m. in the school.

He explained that the defendants killed Yusuf by torturing him to death.

Prosecutor argued that the offence contravene Section 324 punishable under Section 316, 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume 11.Laws of Osun State 2002.

The plea of the accused persons was taken due to the magnitude of the offence.

The Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara while ruling ordered that the duo be remanded in Ilesha prison custody.

Ayilara said the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the office of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till June 29 for mention at Ede jurisdiction.