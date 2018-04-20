Insurgency: Nigerian Army To Launch Operation Last Hold

The Nigerian Army has announced plans to launch Operation Last Hold in the North East with effect from Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The Chief of Training and Operations of the Army, Major General David Ahmadu, made the announcement on Friday while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

He explained that the launching was in a bid to contain the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the troubled region to the barest minimum.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Fleeing Boko Haram Insurgent In Sambisa, Injure Many Others

“The complex and adaptive nature of the Boko Haram insurgency has resulted in the decedent group still sometimes being engaged in abductions, attack on soft targets, improvised explosive device attacks, and suicide bombings.

“It has become expedient for the Nigerian Army to change operating tactics, techniques, and procedure on the North East region,” Major General Ahmadu said.

He added that the operation, which would last for four months, was also aimed at ensuring that peace was totally restored in the region.

Ahmadu informed reporters that the operation would form part of activities marking the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

He said the operation would take off in the northern part of Borno State within the North East theatre and would entail the deployment of six additional Maneuver Brigades and other critical assets in the state.

According to the Army Training Chief, the operation is designed to deploy personnel and equipment to showcase the combat efficiency of the Nigerian Army and, thereafter, conduct operations to totally destroy Boko Haram locations in the Lake Chad basin.

He revealed that the operation also intended to facilitate the clearance of the Lake Chad waterways of seaweeds and other obstacles obstructing the movement of boats and people across the water channels.