Presidency Decries Fake Zahra’s Facebook Account Insulting Nigerians

The Presidency has distanced President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, from a purported Facebook account insulting Nigerians.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Friday accused those he described as “merchants of mischief” of taking their antics against the first family further by creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Zahra.

According to him, the fake account is conspicuously different from the authentic one and was used to post a message on April 17, 2018, at 9.07 a.m.

Adesina said a picture of President Buhari, with snowflakes all over him, and being welcomed to a foreign country was used, alongside a message on the said Facebook account.

The message read, “Children of God, here is a 75-year-old man walking in the snow without cardigan just to rescue the battered economic status of Nigeria and some of you senseless people feel he travels too much as if he travels for partying or merrymaking. God bless Nigeria. Please share…”

The President’s spokesman, however, rejected the said account, noting that it does not belong to Zahra as claimed.

He also urged members of the public to be wary and see through the intentions of those behind the fakery.

Adesina said such person(s) seek to attract odium to the first family and also do not mean well for the country.