Europa League Trophy Stolen And Recovered In Mexico

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2018
Europa League Trophy Stolen And Recovered In Mexico
The UEFA Europa League trophy is pictured ahead of the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on February 23, 2018. jean-guy PYTHON / AFP

 

The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said on Saturday.

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event.

“We recovered the Cup after receiving information that it had been stolen from the car transporting it,” said a post on the Twitter account of the Guanajuato public prosecutor, alongside a picture of the trophy in a case.

No other information was given about who took the trophy, where it was found or whether any perpetrators had been identified.

The event had been organised by one of European football governing body UEFA’s sponsors.

AFP



More on Sports

Wenger ‘Was Sacked’, Arsenal Great Wright Says

Opportunity Knocks For Arsenal In Post-Wenger Era

Farah Faces Tough Examination In London Marathon

Guardiola Tells Manchester City To Focus On Points Record

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV