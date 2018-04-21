Fire Guts Kaduna Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters

Fire has gutted the headquarters of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) located along Sokoto Road in the state capital.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the fire started around 10:30 am on Saturday.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service have put out the fire, which gutted part of the two-storey building – affecting the finance and legal departments, and the management of the commission has launched an investigation to determine the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Saturday’s fire occurred amid KADSIECOM’s preparation for the conduct of chairmanship and counsellorship elections in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The elections are scheduled to take place on May 12.

Chairperson of KADSIECOM, Dr Saratu Dikko-Audu, had announced the date on February 9, during a meeting with political parties and relevant stakeholders in the polls.

The election timetable was announced after the State House of Assembly passed a bill to allow the use of electronic machines for voting during the elections.

The poll was earlier scheduled to hold in December 2017 but was cancelled indefinitely due to delay in the approval of the use of an electronic voting system by the state Assembly.