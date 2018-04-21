Lagos To Unveil New Statue Of Gani Fawehinmi

The Lagos State Government is set to unveil a new statue of late Gani Fawehinmi, sited at the park named after the legal luminary and human rights advocate on Sunday in Ojota.

A statement by the state government on Saturday revealed that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as members of the Gani Fawehinmi family, leading voices in human rights and other dignitaries across the state would unveil the statue in commemoration of the late activist’s 80th posthumous birthday.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Steve Ayorinde, who signed the statement, the remodelling of the statue was part of the government’s strategy to enhance the aesthetic beauty of open public spaces and parks across the state and to celebrate and immortalise worthy icons that contributed immensely to the development of Lagos.

Ayorinde said the sculpture was also informed by the desire of the government to project and entrench the enduring legacy of the country’s foremost human right lawyer, activist, philanthropist and one of the icons of pro-democracy movement in Nigeria.

“Lagos State is proud that Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s courageous voice was loud enough for the world to take notice of socio-political developments in Nigeria.

“His fearless activism and constant interventions on behalf of the voiceless were legendary and helped ignite global interest on the plight of the masses and on Lagos as a liberal state that created an enabling environment for voices against oppression to be heard,” the commissioner said.

He stressed further that the 34-feet high statue would serve as one of the many iconic edifices that highlight the Ambode led administration’s quest to transform the landscape of the state with artistic aesthetics, while also signposting the belief in giving honour to whom honour is due.

Ayorinde recalled that Governor Ambode had noted that the relevance of Fawehinmi’s struggle for transparent and responsive governance remained the pillar of progressive leadership in the state and Nigeria in general.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to accord him the needed reference and respect in the company of great and revered minds that considered Lagos as home and an integral part of their success story,” he added.

The Commissioner noted that adequate security measures and traffic control have been put in place to ensure that the two-hour ceremony is orderly and befitting of Fawehinmi’s legacy.