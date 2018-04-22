2019: No Level Of Intimidation Will Stop PDP From Taking Over – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has told the Federal Government that no level of intimidation will stop the PDP from taking over power come 2019.

He accused the FG of intimidating leaders of the party with alleged arrests by security agencies and other anti-graft institutions.

He stated this in Delta State on Saturday during an event orgainsed for the state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, by indigenes of Anioma endorsing the governor for a second term.

The party chair whose name is among the looters’ list said that the APC should go on arresting and detaining their members but the PDP will never be intimidated or surrender to the dictates of their government.

He also condemned the statement credited to President Buhari where he alleged to have called some Nigerian youths “lazy” and uneducated as well as killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Sympathising with families who have lost their dear ones, a minute silence was observed in honour of the lives of murdered Nigerians.

Following the recent invasion in the Senate by some hoodlums which was linked to the Senator representing Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, demanded an apology from the people of Delta State, for disrupting proceedings during plenary.

To this demand, the Governor apologised on behalf of the state noting that his people are not known for violence but for good reputation.