Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats on Sunday elected Andrea Nahles, a combative and outspoken former labour minister, as the first woman leader of the 155-year-old party.

A decades-long SPD stalwart known for her lectern-thumping speeches, the 47-year-old single mother won 66 percent of the party vote, beating Simone Lange, 41, a former policewoman and mayor of the city of Flensburg.