Senate Invasion: Saraki Visits Injured NASS Official

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited a female National Assembly Official, Sergeant-At-Arms Sandra Davou, who was injured during the invasion of the Senate Chambers.

The Red Chambers was invaded on Wednesday, April 18th, by some hoodlums who made away with the legislative symbol of authority. The mace was later retrieved by the police under a flyover in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Davou was injured during the invasion as she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs from invading the Senate chamber.

She is presently recuperating in her house after she was treated and discharged from the hospital. Saraki during his visit to the injured official described her as very hardworking and committed.

“Sandra, a lady who is very hardworking and committed was beaten mercilessly and was discharged. We felt that people like that who have scarified and put their life on a stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy.

“What really defines democracy is parliament. The moment parliament does not exists, democracy does not exist.

“What shes done is what we all owe gratitude, that is why we have come here to thank her and appreciate what she did,” Saraki said during the visit.

Senator Saraki who was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu commended Davou and her colleagues for putting up a fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate Chambers.

He said the incident of the invasion of the National Assembly by thugs who stole the mace is a disgrace to the country and called for unity and firmness to eliminate all such undemocratic tendencies.