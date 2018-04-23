Alleged Kidnap: Court Adjourns Evans’ Trial Till June

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has adjourned the suit involving suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans till June 8.

According to the court, the matter is to be heard on that date pending a directive from the Chief Justice of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Evans, in this case, is standing trial with a co-defendant, Victor Aduba, on four counts bordering on the kidnap of one Sylvanus Ahanonu Afia and unlawful possession of firearms.

Counsel to Evans, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, had written to the Chief Judge, requesting for the case to be transferred from Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to another judge.

Ogungbeje stated that in December 2017, when judges in the judicial division were reshuffled, the Chief Judge had ordered that only cases that had been partly heard should be taken by the judges to their new assignment.

He further explained that at that time, the trial had not started in this case, but Justice Tawio still took the case with him.

Evans’ counsel alleged that the judge admitted as evidence, a document that had not been served on the defence by the prosecution, along with a confessional video disk.

According to him, Justice Taiwo also directed that a confessional video CD which had not been admitted in evidence be played in open court.

Ogungbeje, however, stated that all these circumstances have raised a flagship of caution and confidence premised on a fair trial in the mind of his client.

He added that Evans has lost confidence in the ability of the judge to dispense justice without fear and favour in this particular case.