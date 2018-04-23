Edo APC Caucus Backs Oshiomhole For National Chairmanship Position

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja, the Edo State caucus of the party has thrown its weight behind a former Governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

State Chairman of the APC, Mr Anslem Ojezua, made this position known while addressing journalists at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

“The party has unanimously resolved to support and urge the formal governor of the state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to contest the seat of the national chairman of the party at the forthcoming national convention to be held in Abuja the nation’s capital,” he said on Monday.

According to Ojezua, the caucus had reached an agreement to proceed with the wards, local and state government congresses in the state.

This comes two months after the ruling party’s National Executive Council (NEC) extended the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC) and other executives by one year, effective from June this year.

In the presence of dignitaries like President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and other party chieftains, the party announced its decision at the end of its NEC.

But a month later, Buhari rejected the rejected the tenure extension for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and other elected state officials.

The President told members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party in Abuja on March 27 that the tenure elongation is illegal.

But President Buhari on Tuesday explained that after due consultation, it became imperative to overturn the resolution to extend the NWC’s tenure as it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.