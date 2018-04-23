I Think I Should Go For Second Term – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed his plan to seek re-election in the next governorship poll in the state.

Although he has yet to officially declare his intention to run for a second term, the governor disclosed this during an interview on Roadmap 2019 with Ladi Akeredolu-Ale.

“From what I have seen on the ground, from what I believe development should be, and to help a state that is focused on a particular line of development, I think I should go for second term,” he said during the Channels Television programme which aired on Monday.

“I believe the projects that we have started, the ones that we have completed; it will be a better opportunity if one can have more than four years (if one can have eight years).”

Governor Ganduje explained that part of the reasons for his decision to seek re-election was as a result of the call from his supporters that he should run for a second term.

He also stressed that four years were not enough for any government to make a concrete development under the normal political condition in the country.

The governor was, however, delighted that even the constitution recognises that fact, hence, the provision for an additional four years.

He further reacted to the series of crises that have hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent times, including the issue of tenure elongation for the party executives at all levels.

Ganduje commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention in the matter, saying there was nothing wrong for the APC to organise congresses and convention to avoid litigations that could affect the fortunes of the party.

He added that even the APC Constitution does not allow for elongation and far from that, there was no provision for the extension of tenure for the leadership of a political party in the Nigerian Constitution.

The governor noted that having misunderstanding was a norm in politics, although the challenged was to have the capacity to contain all such problems.

On the purported discord among APC governors, Ganduje said, “I think there’s an agreement and even the problem that started was not because of the 2019 (elections) as such.

“But some people think that if we go for congresses now, especially now that there are many problems here and there, then the party may end up being divided. That is hypothetical, it could be real and it could not be real.”