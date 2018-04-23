Melaye’s Arrest Sparks Debate On Twitter

The arrest of the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, has been greeted by criticism from some of his colleagues and reactions from Nigerians.

Senator Melaye was arrested on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

READ ALSO: Immigration Officials Arrest Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye

The senator, who was on his way to Morocco before his arrest, was released from detention hours later.

However, some of those who have taken to Twitter to condemn the arrest include the lawmakers from Bayelsa and Kaduna, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Shehu Sani, as well as some Nigerians.

See tweets below:

.@dino_melaye played a major role in bringing this government into being. It will be very unfortunate if the sane government he fought for turns around to be the one fighting him. Let this be a lesson for anyone who is fighting for their 2nd term. After you are no longer useful.. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 23, 2018

I call for the immediate and unconditional release of @dino_melaye. He is one of the few voices left that still speaks truth to power. Nigeria needs men like that and the Dino I know will not be cowed by arrest or persecution. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 23, 2018

Third Reich symptoms. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 23, 2018

Welcome back Dino, Allah ya kara tsare ka ameeen👏👏👏@dino_melaye — aBUbAkaR (@TBE_ABK) April 23, 2018

Somebody said Senator Dino Melaye was arrested because he was dressing like a Yahoo boy. pic.twitter.com/z8gwul4NMe — Vicky® (@Chinonu) April 23, 2018

Federal government sent you for an official engagement and you got arrested. Only the reasonable one understands what the FG did.😷😷😷 — Vncntluv (@iamvia1) April 23, 2018

Dino Melaye Released.

I like drama. — BLESSING EDEH (@BLESSINGEDEH17) April 23, 2018

The police is your friend. You have nothing to worry about. Remember you asked for police protection as a taxpayer sometimes ago. Enjoy your stay with them. — Abu imtiyaz (@abu_imtiyaz) April 23, 2018

Do you OR do you not have bail conditions PROHIBITING travel out of the jurisdiction without the court’s permission. OR you just write your own rules and follow them??? — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) April 23, 2018