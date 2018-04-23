Melaye’s Arrest Sparks Debate On Twitter

Updated April 23, 2018
Melaye's Arrest Sparks Debate On Twitter
The arrest of the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, has been greeted by criticism from some of his colleagues and reactions from Nigerians.

Senator Melaye was arrested on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The senator, who was on his way to Morocco before his arrest, was released from detention hours later.

However, some of those who have taken to Twitter to condemn the arrest include the lawmakers from Bayelsa and Kaduna, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Shehu Sani, as well as some Nigerians.

