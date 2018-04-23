Prince William’s Wife Kate Gives Birth To Son – Palace

Prince William’s wife Kate has given birth to a baby boy.

Kate was admitted to hospital in London on Monday in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace announced.

She was accompanied by her husband, their Kensington Palace home said in a statement. The hospital is a mile (less than two kilometers) from the palace.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” the statement said.

“The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

Royal fanatics have been camped outside the hospital wing for several days in anticipation.

A night at the Lindo Wing costs £7,500 ($10,500, 8,550 euros), including a delivery package and two-room suite, excluding consultants’ fees.

The baby will be the sixth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 on Saturday, and her husband Prince Philip.

It will hold the title of prince or princess after Queen Elizabeth changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William’s children would be entitled to the style.