Women, Youths Protest As Security Officials Storm Dino Melaye’s Residence

Following the siege mounted by security officials on the Maitama residence of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, youths and women have taken to the street to express their displeasure.

The protesters who were seen speaking in Hausa language said that the Senator has been good to them and will not allow the police to take him away.

Although the police have still not gained access into his residence, the lawyer to the Senator, Barrister Samuel Ajayi, says he cant confirm if he (Melaye) is at home as his number is unreachable.

The protesters are drawn from the IDP camp in Kuchingoro, Abuja.

The Senator had earlier lamented that over 30 heavily armed fierce mobile policemen on Monday stormed his residence in the Maitama area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the Senator, “All roads leading to my House has been cordoned off, as heavy mobile policemen blocked entry & exit of the road.

“They currently laid siege on in and around The house”.

The Senator took to his Twitter page to make this known.

Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

This follows after the Senator was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on his way to Morocco.

Channels Television learned that immigration officials told him that he is on the Interpol watch list and cannot be allowed to travel out of the country.

But the Immigration officials alleged that he was detained based on an order from Interpol.

His arrest may not be unconnected to his refusal to report at the Force Headquarters in Kogi for questioning.