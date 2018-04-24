$462m Helicopter Purchase: Reps Divided Over Buhari’s Letter

Some members of the House of Representatives have described the payment by the executive of over 400 million dollars for 12 Tucano fighter aircraft without the approval of the National Assembly as unconstitutional and impeachable.

The lawmakers made their views known after a letter from the presidency explaining the reason for spending the funds was read on the floor of the House.

In the letter, the presidency explains that the money was spent in anticipation of the approval of the National Assembly.

It describes the deal as a government-to-government transaction which was done because of the temporary open window given by the U.S. government.

Although debate on the matter has been slated for a yet to be announced date, the lawmakers insist the president’s letter is an evidence of acceptance of constitutional breach.

Earlier, the Senate had summoned the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan Ali, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to appear before the Committee on Appropriation.

They are to appear to before the committee which has been given a one-week deadline to present their findings to the Senate.

The summon by the Senate comes after a lawmaker Senator Samuel Anyanwu, at plenary drew the attention of the Senate to the alleged expenditure of the helicopter purchase.