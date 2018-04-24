BREAKING: Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye

24 hours after the immigration officials detained the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, the police have arrested him.

The lawmaker was on Tuesday arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Monitoring Unit in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He is being interrogated over his alleged involvement in the supply of arms to some political thugs arrested in Kogi State.

Today’s arrest comes after the police laid siege to his Maitama residence in Abuja

The lawmaker lamented that over 30 heavily armed fierce mobile policemen on Monday stormed his home.

According to the Senator, “All roads leading to my House has been cordoned off, as heavy mobile policemen blocked entry & exit of the road.

“They currently laid siege on in and around The house”.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter page to make this known.

Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on in and around The house. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018

He was earlier arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on his way to Morocco.

Channels Television learned that immigration officials told him that he is on the Interpol watch list and cannot be allowed to travel out of the country.

But the Immigration officials alleged that he was detained based on an order from Interpol.