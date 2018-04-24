BREAKING: Salah Runs Riot As Liverpool Hit Five Past Roma

Mohamed Salah scored two brilliant goals and set up two more as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in a remarkable Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Salah’s stunning brace separated the sides at half-time, and the Egyptian created further goals for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with the latter then making it five.

However, an Edin Dzeko goal and a late Diego Perotti penalty gave Roma some hope ahead of next Wednesday’s return.

Details later…