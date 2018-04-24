BREAKING: Salah Runs Riot As Liverpool Hit Five Past Roma

Updated April 24, 2018
Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah after scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on April 24, 2018. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

 

Mohamed Salah scored two brilliant goals and set up two more as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in a remarkable Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Salah’s stunning brace separated the sides at half-time, and the Egyptian created further goals for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with the latter then making it five.

However, an Edin Dzeko goal and a late Diego Perotti penalty gave Roma some hope ahead of next Wednesday’s return.

Details later…

 



