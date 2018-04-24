Buhari, Osinbajo Meet With APC Governors Behind Closed Doors

Updated April 24, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks with Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (L), Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State (C) and other APC governors during the meeting

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night met with Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inside the Presidential Villa in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha also attended the meeting, which took place at the First Lady’s conference room in the Villa.

Governors in attendance include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, and Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano.

Others are Kassim Shetima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, and Abubakar Bagudu of Jigawa.

The meeting started around 8 pm and ended around 11 pm.

 

L-R: Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State and Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State during the meeting



