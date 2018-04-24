Court Remands Ex-Katsina Governor, Shema In Custody

The former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on the order of Justice Babagana Ashigar till April 27, 2018, pending the application of his bail.

Mr Shema was arraigned this Tuesday before Justice Babagana Ashigar over N5.7 billion fraud being levelled against him by the (EFCC) before a Federal High court in Katsina.

He is being charged alongside three others, Sani Hamisu Makana, Lawal Ahmad Safana and Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba before Justice Maikaita Bako of the Katsina State High Court for the alleged offences of criminal breach of trust, abuse of office and conversion of public funds during his tenure as governor.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had on September 26, 2016, declared the former governor wanted for an alleged fraud amounting to 76 billion Naira.

The anti-graft agency said the decision was made because Mr. Shema had ignored all invitations since 2015 to answer questions about the allegations made by the current governor of the state, Governor Aminu Masari.

The agency further added that the former Katsina governor is wanted for criminal conspiracy, inflation of contracts, abuse of office, diversion of funds and embezzlement, adding that all efforts to locate him has also proved unsuccessful.

But in today’s ruling, Mr Shema pleaded not guilty to the 26 count charges levelled against him by the EFCC.