Kogi CP Visits Scene Of Communal Clash, Vows To Punish Perpetrators

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has assured the people of Bassa Local Government Area of the state that the police will carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the causes of the communal clash between the people of Ebira Mozun and Bassa Kwomu.

Many were killed in a communal clash that has resulted in wanton killings and destruction of properties.

Most families homeless while others are moving their relatives to other parts.

The CP who visited the troubled communities to access the level of destruction called on residents of the area who had to flee the communities to return home assuring them of total security and protection of lives.

While appealing to the people of the Local Government to embrace peace and live harmoniously with one another in the interest of peace and unity, the CP vowed that the perpetrators of the hideous act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Although peace has long resumed in both communities, the people are calling for the detachment of military before they can return.