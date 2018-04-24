Liberia’s Success Is Important To Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the people and government of Liberia of Nigeria’s support, noting that the success of their country is very important.

Osinbajo stated this while receiving the country’s Vice President, Mrs Jewel Taylor, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Laolu Akande.

“Nigeria is committed to working with Liberia, we are certainly committed; the success of Liberia is important to us.”

“You can expect that we shall continue to support and even do much more for Liberia,” Osinbajo said. “We have invested considerably in Liberia and our support for the Sirleaf administration is also in that respect.”

Mr Osinbajo further reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in seeing to the success of the West African country, formerly known to be war-torn.

Both Vice Presidents also spoke on the significance of their youth population, the role of technology in development and the need for greater intracontinental trade among African countries.

The Liberian VP, who arrived Nigeria a few days ago, spoke on Friday at the Inaugural African Women Summit for Peace and Development.