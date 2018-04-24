Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Visiting French President, Macron

Updated April 24, 2018
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (L) and US President Donald Trump talk in the Oval Office before a meeting during a state visit to the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
ludovic MARIN / AFP

 

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders’ “very special relationship.”

Trump made the surprise gesture as Macron, the first foreign leader to be honored with a state visit in Washington since Trump took office 15 months ago, stood at his side for a photo opportunity in the White House’s Oval Office.

“We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off… We have to make him perfect, he is perfect,” Trump said to a laughing Macron.

