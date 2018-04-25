BBOG Group Calls For Sack Of IGP

The members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign have called for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

A co-convener of BBOG, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, made the demand on behalf of the group on Tuesday during a protest in Abuja.

She accused the police authorities of deploying armed police personnel in the area to disperse citizens who were calling for democratic accountability.

“Why is the Nigeria Police stationed at the Unity Fountain against the Bring Back Our Girls movement? We want answers, the IG of police must be sacked for this,” Ezekwesili said.

According to her, the police officials came with canisters of tear gas and other materials that can be harmful to the human body.

The BBOG co-convener alleged that police used the materials to disperse members of the group whom she insisted were carrying out their constitutional responsibility.

She noted the latest attack in Benue State where 11 worshippers and two priests were killed by suspected armed herdsmen in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

Ezekwesili decried that instead of the police to focus more on how to tackle the matter and other burning issues in the country, they were dispersing peaceful protesters.

The BBOG had claimed that its members were attacked by the police on Monday while holding a sit-out at the Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital.

The area was barricaded with tape on Tuesday, as the police surrounded the area to ensure the barricade was not broken.

In a show of defiance, members of the group, however, continued their sit-out outside the barricade.