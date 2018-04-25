Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking To Compel Buhari To Seek Re-election

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday struck out a suit filed by the Democratic Youth Congress seeking an order of the court to compel President Muhammdu Buhari to seek re-election.

Justice Binta Nyako struck out the suit after the lawyer to Ismail Zubair of the group announced the withdrawal of the case on the grounds that it has been overtaken by events.

Zubairu told the court that proceeding with the matter will be an exercise in futility since the wishes of his clients have been realised.

This is coming after President Buhari voluntarily declared to seek a second term in office.

President Buhari on Monday, April 9, declared the intention to run for the second term after months of speculation.

The President said this at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

The national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa confirmed this while addressing journalists in Abuja after the NEC meeting.