Drama As Innoson Boss Shuns Court For The Fourth Time

The Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukuwuma has for the fourth time refused to show up in court for his arraignment despite a bench warrant ordered against them.

Innoson failed to show up in court to take his plea for fraud charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the hearing, the prosecutor, however, expressed optimism that he would be in court in the next two days.

An argument ensued between the defence and prosecution over whether or not the defendants pending application should be heard first before the recommendation from National Judicial Commission (NJC), would suffice as to the jurisdiction of the Justice Mojisola Dada over the charge.

Earlier, the defendant had petitioned the NJC over Justice Mojisola Dada’s jurisdiction on hearing Innoson’s fraud charge.

The bubble burst as the defence counsel to one of the defendants, Professor J.N Mbadugha made an attempt to move a pending application rejected at the last sitting on March 14, 2018.

Professor J.N Mbadugha was in the process of citing a point of law that could pave way for the hearing of his client’s application even when the Chairman of the company was not in the dock, Mr A. B. C Ozioko, the lead prosecuting counsel of the EFCC objected to his procedure.

During Professor J.N Mbadugha’s argument on behalf of his client, the judge explained that she was waiting for the directive of the NJC in case of any possible recommendation to withdraw from hearing the case.

But Professor J.N Mbadugha frowned that the judge was engaging him in an unnecessary discussion.

The judge adjourned the matter to 24th May 2018 for the possible arraignment of the defendants.