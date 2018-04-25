Four Feared Killed In Abuja Truck Accident

Ronke Sanya  
Updated April 25, 2018
The scene of the accident involving a truck in Abuja. (Photo Credit: Stanley Nlem)

 

Four persons including the driver of a truck were on Wednesday feared killed in an accident in Wuse area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the accident occurred after the truck carrying sand veered off the road to hit a pillar under Banex Bridge.

The truck was reportedly trying to avoid the scene of an earlier accident involving a white Toyota Hilux and a green cab which attracted a crowd and traffic officials.

The truck driver and its passenger were reported to have died on the spot.

 

See more photos below…



