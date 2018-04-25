INEC Releases Details For Dino Melaye’s Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the details of the recall process of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye.

According to the new schedule released this evening and signed by the electoral commission’s secretary Augusta Ogakwu, INEC is expected to give the notice of recall as stipulated by law on the 27th of March 2018 while the verification exercise will hold on the 28th of April.

The outcome of the verification will be released on the following day, the 29th Of April 2018.

INEC is acting on the judgement of the court of appeal in Abuja which asked the commission to go ahead with the process earlier this month

In his constituency, 188,588 registered voters are said to have signed in support of the recall process.

The 188,588 voters were said to have constituted 52.3 percent of the 360,098 total registered voters in the Kogi west senatorial district.

The senator has indicated that he will appeal the case to challenge the decision of the appellate court.