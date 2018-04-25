Senate Adjourns Plenary To Visit Dino Melaye

The Senate has adjourned its Wednesday plenary to visit the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, who is currently receiving treatments in the hospital.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, will be leading the Senators to visit him at the National Hospital in Abuja to ascertain his condition.

The visit comes after the Senator landed the hospital after he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle.

The lawmaker was rushed to Zankli hospital in Mabushi district of Abuja after jumping off the police vehicle around Area One.

The police vehicle was conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State where he is expected to be interrogated by the police in connection with the allegation that he armed some thugs and in relation to other criminal activities.

Police authorities in a statement later on Tuesday confirmed that Senator Dino Melaye jumped from the moving vehicle allegedly in a bid to escape.

Melaye had earlier been interrogated by the police over his alleged involvement in the supply of arms to some political thugs arrested in Kogi State in January.

The lawmaker, representing Kogi West had earlier refused to honour the invitation of the police for questioning over his alleged involvement in that incident, claiming he does not feel safe in Lokoja.

Senator Melaye was detained and subsequently released at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The lawmaker had also raised an alarm on the social media on Monday evening on how the police had laid siege to his home in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also summoned Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, (IGP) to appear at plenary on Thursday to brief lawmakers on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye as well as the unabating killings of Nigerians across the country.