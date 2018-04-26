Benue Attack: Catholic Church Fixes Date To Bury Victims

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi h has fixed May 22, 2018, for the mass burial of those recently killed by suspected herdsmen in the church.

Victims of the St. Ignatius Catholic Church, will be buried at the holy pilgrimage centre in Ayati, Benue state.

The church is calling for the security of lives and properties in Nigeria, especially with the criminal killing of two priests and 17 parishioners by suspected herdsmen on Tuesday at Mbalom village in Benue state.

The Chancellor of Makurdi Diocese, Reverend Father Jude Ortese, made the call in Makurdi, the Benue state capital while conveying the pain of the Church to the Federal government, describing the killing of Priests during mass as an act of abomination.

While recounting the spate of the coordinated attacks in Gwer East, Guma and Gwer West on Tuesday alone, he asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to live up to his billings as President.