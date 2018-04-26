[Updated] Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Maiduguri

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The insurgents had made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the state capital before launching the attack around 6 pm.

As the gun battle raged, residents fled the area for safety with many in Maiduguri gripped with fear.

Some reports claimed that the terrorists attacked from three fronts; Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Giwa Barracks and Molai area.

Amid the uncertainty and confusion over the attack, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, issued a statement advising residents not to panic but to stay at home as the situation was under control.

The Air Force, on its part, conducted air patrol around the metropolis with many residents trapped in the traffic caused by the confusion and panic the attack created.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Rogers Nicholas, confirmed in a statement in the night that the troops successfully repelled the attack.

He confirmed in a statement that the attack occurred around the Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri and that the troops were supported by the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies including the Civilian Joint Task Force.

“The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jiddari,” the Theatre Commander said.

He called on residents of the area and members of the public that fled as a result of the attack to return to their homes.

“They are further encouraged to report any suspicious persons to security agencies currently patrolling the area,” he added.

While the gunbattle was raging, the North East Coordinator of the National Emergency Managment Agency, Bashir Garga, said that their officials had moved with their ambulances to locations close to polo.

He stated that as soon as the fire exchange reduces, they would move in to evacuate casualties.

According to him, NEMA officials were also deployed to control and calm hundreds of terrified women and children on the streets.