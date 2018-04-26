Corrupt Politicians Must Return Looted Funds – Buhari

President Muhammed Buhari says there is no going back on anti-corruption war and all politicians who looted public funds must return such monies back to the nation’s treasury.

He also reaffirmed his resolve to run in the 2019 general elections before a mammoth crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi where he flagged off the distribution of tractors and other farm implements to farmers.

The President, who is in the state on a two-day official visit, told the crowd he is delighted that so many people have embraced agriculture and the business is thriving in Nigeria.

President Buhari had arrived in Bauchi on Thursday morning to a warm reception by Governor Mohammed Abubakar, other government officials and people of the state who came out in thousands for the visit.

As part of his activities for the day, he inaugurated the 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, 2.5 km Awalah Round-Giwo Road which was rehabilitated and dualised and also the reconstructed 2.5 km Gombe Road.

During a stop at the Emir of Bauchi’s palace, President Buhari promised that he would continue to do justice while steering the affairs of the country.

See photos of the President’s visit below: