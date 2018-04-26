Court Declares Detention Of Ex-FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed Unlawful

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared the detention of the former Minister of the FCT, Bala Mohammed, as unlawful and a violation of his right to liberty.

The trial judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, who made the order on Thursday, awarded the sum of N5m as damages for his detention.

In his ruling, the trial judge held that keeping the former Minister beyond 48 hours constitute an infringement of his personal right to liberty.

The judge also held that the refusal to release him because the EFCC had a remand order of court cannot hold waters, therefore it is immaterial that different judges gave the order of remand and the order of release.