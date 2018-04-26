FG Asks Court To Stop Ekweremadu From Further Selling Off Properties

The Federal Government has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu from further selling off his properties.

FG in a counter affidavit in response to Ekweremadu’s motion on notice told the court that he (Ekweremadu) in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the properties to the Federal Government has already sold two of his three undeclared properties in Kissimmee, Florida, United States of America.

While accusing him of employing delay tactics to frustrate the suit, the FG averred that the properties which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000 to the same buyer on February 20, 2018.

The Federal Government further prayed the court to grant the application to enable the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property, by Mr Okoi Obono-Obla to also investigate the alleged buyers.

Justice Binta Nyako has however adjourned the matter to June 5, 2018, for hearing.