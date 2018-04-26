INEC Releases Timetable For Osun Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the forthcoming governorship election which is slated to hold on September 22, 2018.

INEC has disclosed that the notice of the election will be on June 23, 2018, while commencement of public campaign will be slated for June 24.

Party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would be between June 24 and July 23, 2018.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission, Olusegun Agbaje who briefed newsmen on Thursday also stated that August 22 would be the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties while campaigns would end on September 20, 2018.

He said that 411,438 Permanent Voters Card out of 1,407,235 registered voters in 2015, are yet to be collected.

Mr Agbaje promised that INEC would ensure a free, fair and transparent election that would be acceptable to the people of the state.

He urged journalists and other stakeholders to support the commission in its effort to conduct a credible election.

“We have the mandate to provide a level playing ground for all players and we expect in return the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“To the press, we expect you to join hands with the commission to maintain equity and justice before, during and after the process.

“On our part, we promise to operate an open door policy and ensure the entrenchment of all the core values and standards of INEC with zero tolerance for electoral fraud”.

Mr Agbaje further noted that the release of the timetable is in line with the provision of the Electoral Act.