Osinbajo Blames Killings On Non-Implementation Of Protocol

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has blamed the recent killings by suspected herdsmen on non-implementation of protocols.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday while opening a ministerial meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja.

According to the Vice President, protocols were necessary in the discussions to proffer a lasting solution to incessant killings in the region.

Osinbajo warned that many of the countries in the region are already struggling with food security, and the violence, if unchecked would lead to catastrophe.

Since the turn of the year, many have been killed in series of attacks in several parts of the country with many questioning the capacity of the security agencies to arrest the situation.

The bloodshed have however continued despite several military exercises launched to contain the several attacks, just as two priest and 17 others were killed on Tuesday after gunmen invaded a Catholic church in Benue State.

Worried by the situation, the Senate on Thursday summoned President Buhari to brief them on the spate of killings.

Also, some angry Senators moved a motion calling for the sack of the Commander-in-Chief over the purchase of Tucano aircraft at the cost of $496 million which according to them, did not follow due process.