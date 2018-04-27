Buhari Leaves For U.S. On Saturday For Meeting With Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for the United States on Saturday.

The President is paying on an official working visit to the U.S on the invitation of President Donald Trump who he is scheduled to meet with on Monday.

Both presidents are expected to discuss to “discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries”, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said.

The bilateral meeting will also afford both leaders the opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership,” the statement added.

After the meeting with Trump, President Buhari is scheduled to meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.

Talks will also be held between senior Nigerian Government officials and executives of major US companies in the areas of agriculture, aviation and transportation.

In the area of aviation, the Nigerian officials will be meeting with Boeing, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, on the National Carrier Project, according to the statement.

It added, “On agriculture, they will meet with large equipment manufacturers with focus on harvesting and post-harvesting equipment.

“In the area of transportation, the officials will meet with the GE-led consortium for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow gauge rail concession.”