Updated April 27, 2018
Buhari Receives Tijjaniya Movement Delegation
President Buhari with Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass as he receives in audience a delegation of the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement at the State House on April 27, 2018.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Inyass at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the religious group, he commended them for conducting their annual convention in a peaceful manner.

President Buhari, however, urged the group to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in the country.

See photos of the visit below:



