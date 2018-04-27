Buhari Receives Tijjaniya Movement Delegation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Inyass at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the religious group, he commended them for conducting their annual convention in a peaceful manner.

President Buhari, however, urged the group to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in the country.

See photos of the visit below: