Buhari Returns To Abuja After Bauchi Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a two-day working visit to Bauchi State.

During his visit to Bauchi, President Buhari commissioned some projects including the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital.

He also flagged off of the distribution of farming implements to farmers in the state.

The President arrived the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, on Thursday morning and was received by the state governor, Muhammed Abubakar, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State.

The Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, among other government officials were also at the airport to welcome the President.