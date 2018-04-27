China Hails ‘Courage’ Of North, South Korean Leaders

Updated April 27, 2018
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (R) talks with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (L) at a bench on a bridge next to the military demarcation line at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / AFP

 

China on Friday heaped praise on the leaders of the two Koreas for holding a landmark summit, calling their handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula a “historic moment”.

“We applaud the Korean leaders’ historic step and appreciate their political decisions and courage,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

“We hope and look forward to them taking this opportunity to further open a new journey of long-term stability on the peninsula.”

She also cited a poem that reads: “We remain brothers after all the  vicissitudes; let’s forgo our old grudges, smiling we meet again.”

China is North Korea’s sole major ally but it has supported a series of United Nations sanctions to punish Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile tests.

Beijing has pressed for dialogue to peacefully resolve the nuclear crisis.

