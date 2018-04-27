British High-Commissioner, Adesina, Others Review CHOGM 2018

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2018
British High-Commissioner, Adesina, Others Review CHOGM 2018
British High-Commissioner, Mr Paul Arkwright

 

The British High-Commissioner, Mr Paul Arkwright, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, are currently reviewing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.

Others at the interview are the Jamaican Acting High-Commissioner, Mr John Clarke, and a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi.

Watch the interview below:



More on Local

Benue House Of Assembly Summons Governor Ortom Over Killings

Buhari Returns To Abuja After Bauchi Visit

UPDATED: Detained Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Gets Bail

Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies At 47

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV