British High-Commissioner, Adesina, Others Review CHOGM 2018
The British High-Commissioner, Mr Paul Arkwright, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, are currently reviewing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018.
Others at the interview are the Jamaican Acting High-Commissioner, Mr John Clarke, and a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi.
Watch the interview below:
More on Local
3 hours ago
6 hours ago