Magnificent Andres Iniesta’s Barcelona Career In Numbers

Andres Iniesta will bring his glittering Barcelona career to a close at the end of the season, the midfielder announced on Friday.

Iniesta was handed his Barca debut by Louis van Gaal, aged 18, in October 2002 against Club Brugge in the Champions League, and has since gone on to become one of the club´s greatest players.

Here we look at the key statistics from his time at Barcelona, ahead of Sunday´s La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna.

Age: 33

Seasons: 16

Appearances: 669

Goals: 57

Champions League appearances: 132

Champions League titles: 4 (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

La Liga titles: 8 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16)

Copa del Rey: 6 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18)

UEFA Teams of the Year: 6 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Best Ballon d´Or result: 2nd (2010)

Managers played under: 8 (Louis van Gaal, Radomir Antic, Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Gerardo Martino, Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde)

