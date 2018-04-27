Magnificent Andres Iniesta’s Barcelona Career In Numbers

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2018
Iniesta's Barcelona Career In Numbers
Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) final football match Sevilla FC against FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 21, 2018. CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

 

Andres Iniesta will bring his glittering Barcelona career to a close at the end of the season, the midfielder announced on Friday.

Iniesta was handed his Barca debut by Louis van Gaal, aged 18, in October 2002 against Club Brugge in the Champions League, and has since gone on to become one of the club´s greatest players.

Here we look at the key statistics from his time at Barcelona, ahead of Sunday´s La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna.

Age: 33

Seasons: 16

Appearances: 669

Goals: 57

Champions League appearances: 132

Champions League titles: 4 (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15)

La Liga titles: 8 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16)

Copa del Rey: 6 (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18)

UEFA Teams of the Year: 6 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Best Ballon d´Or result: 2nd (2010)

Managers played under: 8 (Louis van Gaal, Radomir Antic, Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Gerardo Martino, Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde)

Zidane, Guardiola, Lopetegui Pay Tribute To Iniesta
Spain’s king Felipe VI looks at Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta kissing the trophy after the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) final football match Sevilla FC against FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 21, 2018. Barcelona won 5-0.
LLUIS GENE / AFP

AFP



More on Sports

Five Questions As Iniesta Announces Barcelona Departure

Zidane, Guardiola, Lopetegui Pay Tribute To Iniesta

Iniesta, Humble Galactico, Breaks Hearts With Barca Farewell

Battling Nadal One Win Away From 400 On Clay

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV