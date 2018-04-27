Nigeria’s Unity Is My Paramount Objective – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country will remain his paramount objective and that of his administration.

The President gave the assurance on Friday when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Inyass at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite Nigeria,” he said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari commended the religious group for the peaceful conduct of their annual convention and urged them to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in the country.

He also lauded the group for complementing government efforts in bringing social and economic development, as well as stability in the country by encouraging discipline, unity, and spirituality among its members.

The President further reiterated the remarks he made on Thursday at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, after he was presented with the Holy Quran.

He noted that the gift of Holy Quran is the highest anyone can receive and a reminder to seek and uphold justice in the service of the nation.

Sheikh Inyass, on his part, assured the President that members of the group would continue to support and appreciate his ‘‘noble agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

According to him, the group believes that elected officials must be accountable, incorruptible and God fearing.

‘‘It has never been easy. Even our Holy Prophet (SWA) was never totally accepted in his lifetime. It was only after he had long gone, people saw the wisdom in his preaching and sacrifices. We, therefore, urge you not to relent in your efforts,” Inyass told the President.

He further promised President Buhari that majority of the group members are happy with his government.

The Sheikh said they would continue to support the President in his effort to return Nigeria to the path of greater progress and development.