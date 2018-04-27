Nine Killed, Two Police Officers Injured In Borno Boko Haram Attack

Nine persons have been killed with two police officers injured in the Boko Haram attack on Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Troops of the Nigerian Army had on Thursday said they repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri after the insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the state capital before launching the attack around 6:00 p.m.

Officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) however confirmed to Channels Television on Friday that nine people were killed in the attack.

NEMA North East coordinator, Bashir Garga, disclosed the figure after the agency conducted evacuation on the scene of the attack.

Five of the bodies recovered was that of suicide bombers while the four others are residents who fell victims of the attack. One of the victims was killed in the mosque while another reportedly died of shock.

The police, also in a statement on Friday said two police officers were injured in the attack. The police in the statement which was signed by the spokesperson, Damian Chukwu aid the terrorists shot sporadically at security agents and also detonated IEDs.

“The terrorist gunfire sporadically and detonating IEDs. We promptly deployed SARS/PMF/EOD to assist DPO and Army at the scene. Were repelled after the fierce gun battle with profuse tear smoke applicant.

“Two of our SARS personnel were injured in the battle,” the police statement read in part.

Several others victims injured are still in the hospital with bodies evacuated to Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital,