Trump Hails ‘Historic’ Korea Summit

US President Donald Trump hailed Friday’s Korea summit as historic but warned that “only time will tell”.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place,” Trump tweeted after the leaders of North and South Korea agreed to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided peninsula.

“Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” added Trump, who is scheduled to meet in weeks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a second tweet, Trump wrote: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States and all of its GREAT people should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

The summit between the two Koreas was the highest-level encounter yet in a whirlwind of nuclear diplomacy and intended to pave the way for the much-anticipated encounter between Kim and Trump.

Last year Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

AFP