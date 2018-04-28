12 Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Twelve persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly accident which occurred at the Ogunmakin area of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway while eight others were injured.

According to the route Commander and Public Education officer of the Ogun State command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Florence Okpe, the accident occurred when a Lagos intra-city bus collided with a Volvo truck while speeding and overtaking dangerously at a portion under repaired along the area.

Twenty people comprising 11 male adults and nine female adults were involved in the crash. Of the 12 that lost their lives, six were male adults, and six were female adults. Eight others were injured – five male adults and three female adults.

Those who died in the crash were taken to the FOS mortuary, Ipara, while those injured were taken to two hospitals – Ifeoluwa Hospital and Immaculate Hospital – in Ogunmakin.

”A total of two vehicles were involved. A Lagos yellow intra-city bus with registration number no AAA 886 XR, a Ford transit bus travelling from Lagos to Ilorin which on high speed was overtaking wrongfully and collided with a Volvo truck, black coloured with registration number LSD 138XQ,” she said.

The crash occurred at a section of the expressway where traffic was diverted and the FRSC official suggested it could have been avoided if the bus driver heeded traffic officials.

”The Ford transit bus was flagged down for speeding by FRSC patrol team that noticed the speed of the passenger bus, but he ignored the flag down order and even abused the patrol team with the use of his hand, but unfortunately barely driving five minutes from the FRSC Patrol team that cautioned him for speeding, colluded with the truck travelling from the opposite direction,” she said.

“From preliminary accident investigation by the FRSC, the suspected cause of the crash was speed, wrongful overtaking which led to the loss of control at the narrowed section of the road where traffic is diverted to enable repairs of the weakened bridge between Fidiwo and Sandcrete.”